WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 4.

The conclusion of Agatha All Along episode 4 explored Teen's identity, his connection with Agatha, and Rio Vidal's importance to the plot of the show, all while elaborating on the newly established coven.

After the catastrophes of the previous episode, the numerous witches of Agatha All Along spent episode 4 getting to know one another a little better.

The coven grew closer after Sharon Davis passed away in the climax of Agatha All Along episode 3. But over the next several weeks, each witch's unique secrets and past will gradually come to light. The show will have a total of 9 episodes airing on Disney+Hotstar.

Each witch in Agatha All Along episode 4 shared more about their past events, including the death of Agatha's son, her relationship to Joe Locke's enigmatic Marvel character, and Rio Vidal's true identity.

The tragedy that Lilia and Jennifer seemed to be hinting at by the end of episode 4 sparked more concerns about the show overall, with Alice Wu-Gulliver's family history being the most explored.

Since the start of the series, viewers have been guessing about Teen’s identity and if he is Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch. Nevertheless, the conclusion of Agatha All Along Episode 4 refutes this theory. Rio informs Agatha—referring to Teen—that the boy isn't your own.

Advertisement

However, there is currently no proof to support the accuracy of her claim. Rio might be lying to Agatha to torture her because she wants to kill her and cause her as much suffering as possible. Most likely, Teen is Wanda Maximoff's son.

He goes by Wiccan, sometimes known as Billy Maximoff, in Marvel comics. Although Wanda is assumed to have passed away in the series, Billy might be taking on the role as payback for her mother's demise.

Agatha All Along episode 4 suggested that Rio might be Lady Death, which strengthened the theory that she took Nicholas from Agatha. Apart from the look into Rio's past with Agatha, Agatha All Along Episode 4's disco-themed trial on the Witches' Road provides additional clues about her identity as Death.

Then, insisting that Agatha slay the other witches nearby, she stated that she was a member of the coven. Once Agatha accomplishes that, Rio insists, "I get my bodies." These two remarks regarding Rio's apparent control over deceased individuals lend credence to the idea that she is Death.

Advertisement

The last clue appeared at the end of Agatha All Along episode 4, just before Teen was about to bleed out. With a pleading gaze on Rio, Agatha murmured, "Don't." Agatha's request for Rio to refrain from taking Teen away suggests that Rio is dead.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas Removes Diddy Lyric From Cake By The Ocean At Paris Concert; Discover Other Artists Who Have Made Similar Moves