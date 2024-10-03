Joe Jonas Removes Diddy Lyric From Cake By The Ocean At Paris Concert; Discover Other Artists Who Have Made Similar Moves

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Joe Jonas appears to have stripped the reference to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from his music. During the Saturday, September 28 Jonas Brothers concert at the LDLC Arena in Paris, the 35-year-old singer performed his hit song Cake By The Ocean, but with one alteration.

Fan-captured footage from the show reveals that Jonas replaced the lyric “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be Diddy. You’ll be Naomi” with “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be watching you be Naomi.” The part of the song refers to the now-disgraced music mogul’s rumored relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell in the early 2000s.

Joe Jonas isn’t the only artist to alter his lyrics in light of Diddy’s mounting legal challenges. Kesha, whose debut hit Tik Tok opens with the line “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” found an improvisation while performing with Renee Rapp at Coachella in April.

“Wake up in the morning feeling like, f*** P. Diddy,” the adjusted lyric goes.

In August, Kesha, 37, revealed she was making the change permanent. “The fans should learn it for my upcoming shows. I want to hear it louder than ever,” the singer told TMZ. “I stand by that.”

Maren Morris also tweaked the lyrics to her song Rich during the Bourbon & Beyond music festival last month. Instead of singing, “Boy, I’d be rich, head to toe Prada / Benz in the driveway, yacht in the water / Vegas at the Mandarin, high-roller gambling / me and Diddy drippin’ diamonds like Marilyn,” Morris omitted Diddy’s reference.

Combs, 54, was arrested on September 16 at a New York hotel after being indicted by a grand jury. He is accused of threatening, abusing, and coercing women for years to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,” per the indictment.

He was later charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

During his arraignment on September 17, Diddy denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty. He was, however, denied bail twice by federal judges. With his next court appearance scheduled for October 9, he is currently held in Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

