Agatha All Along Showrunner Reveals the Process of Writing and Filming THAT Mind-Bending Episode 7; Deets Here

Episode 7 of Agatha All Along has been the talk of the town ever since its release on October 23. With the episode dropping on the streaming platform, the storyline has taken a major turn, as many secrets were revealed by the characters. The episode, titled Death’s Hand in Mine, has also garnered attention due to insights shared by the creators regarding the writing and filming process, following the airing of the scenes.

This week’s episode was directed by Jac Schaeffer, who initially wasn’t supposed to take the director’s seat. Schaeffer had originally been signed on to direct only the first two episodes of the show. However, as production on the Marvel series progressed, issues arose, and Schaeffer had to step in.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Schaeffer discussed the hard work that went into creating this crucial episode of the season. When asked about the development of the current storyline, the director credited two of the writers who had previously worked with him on WandaVision.

Schaeffer shared, “I hired two people because I knew it would be so hard. The writers are Cam Squires, from WandaVision, and our writers’ assistant, Gia King, who was such a superstar in the room that I paired her with Cam.”

He went on to add, “They wrote pieces separately and kind of stitched them together, and then we backfilled.” Additionally, the creator shed light on the filming process throughout the season, which had a huge impact on the audience of the Disney+ series.

When asked about the shooting of certain scenes, the director revealed that there were times when the crew had to pause filming to adjust the lighting, particularly during scenes with Patti LuPone, who plays the role of Lilia Calderu in Agatha All Along.

Speaking of the challenges faced during filming, Schaeffer mentioned that he even turned to tarot cards to navigate some difficult moments. He explained, “But then there were the tarot moments, and that was even more challenging because we shot some early scenes without actually having the tarot cards designed yet.”

He continued, “My assistant, Brittany Horn, actually created the art for the tarot cards. It was amazing because she was right there, and I was like, ‘Well, here’s the shot we already did, so make the tarot card look like that.’”

In the meantime, new episodes of Agatha All Along will be released every Thursday.

