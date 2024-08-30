'Hard To Believe’: Al Roker Shares Heartfelt Reaction As He Drops Off Son To College

Al Roker is an empty nester again. On August 25, the 70-year-old journalist posted photos on Instagram of him dropping off his 22-year-old son Nick at college. One photo shows Roker standing beside his tall son, with his wife, Deborah Roberts, on the other side. Roker captioned the post, “Dropped Nick off this afternoon. Hard to believe we have a college junior!! House is a little too quiet.”

Earlier this month, the Today news anchor, who became a grandfather in July 2023 when his daughter Courtney had baby Sky Lara, told PEOPLE he plans to spoil his grandchild. He said he will break all the rules with her, letting her have as much sugar as she wants.

He humorously added that being a grandparent is great because he can enjoy the fun and then leave, saying, "Okay, she's all revved up. Here you go. Bye. Got to go. Pop Pop's got a date with a ghost."

Roker has a daughter, Courtney, with his ex-wife Alice Bell, a daughter, Leila, 25, and a son, Nick, with his wife Roberts. In July, Roker posted a birthday tribute on Instagram with throwback photos of Nick, showing him growing from a toothless baby to a bearded man.

Roker captioned it, "Seems like just yesterday this beautiful boy came into our lives but #justlikethat Nick is 22 years old. #happybirthday, my young man." The post also included photos of them boating and at a Mets game.

