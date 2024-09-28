'Bittersweet News': Kathie Lee Gifford Reacts To Hoda Kotb Announcing Departure From Today Show

Kathie Lee Gifford recently shared a touching message for Hoda Kotb after Kotb left fans and longtime viewers in shock as she announced her decision to leave TODAY in early 2025 after her years of co-anchoring the gig.

Gifford, who co-hosted the popular fourth hour of the show alongside Kotb from 2008 until 2019, shared a heartfelt note about her former colleague and friend following the announcement. Although Gifford stepped away from her full-time role, she occasionally appeared on TODAY, staying connected with the program and her former colleague. Read on further to know more details!

Kathie Lee Gifford posted an emotional message on X (Twitter) for her former co-host and friend Hoda Kotb after she announced her departure from TODAY. Gifford expressed her feelings about Kotb's departure from the show and included two photos of them hosting the fourth hour to accompany her heartfelt note.

She wrote, "Bittersweet news as my dear friend @hodakotb steps away from the Today Show. Her warmth, laughter, and incredible spirit have brightened our mornings and touched countless hearts. Here’s to new adventures!"

ALSO READ: Kathie Lee Gifford Claps Back at People For Calling Her Out For Being 'Old'; See Here

After 17 years with the TODAY show, Hoda Kotb announced she would be stepping down from her anchoring role. On September 26, she shared the news with NBC morning show staff in a heartfelt letter. Kotb wrote, "As I write this, my heart is all over the map," adding that she knows she has made the "right decision," noting that it is also a 'painful one.'

She added, "They say two things can be right at the same time," saying she felt that deeply in the moment. While expressing her love for the team, Kotb acknowledged it was time for her to leave the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Hoda Kotb Leaving The Today Show? Find Out As Talk Show Host Reveals Wanting To Spend More Time With Her Family

Kotb explained that her broadcast career had been "beyond meaningful," but with a new decade of her life approaching, her daughters and mother now needed and deserved more of her time. She expressed that while she would miss everyone dearly, she felt ready and excited for the changes ahead.

Hoda Kotb will remain in her current role until early 2025, as she concluded her note, noting, "Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family, and you all will always be a part of mine."