Annie Suwan From 90 Day Fiancé Announces Pregnancy With Heartwarming Video Featuring Husband David Toborowsky

Annie Suwan, a participant in the 90 Day Fiancé reality show, and her husband David Toborowsky are expecting their first child together. The happy news was shared by the couple on Friday, July 5, through an Instagram video.

It was a phone call and an email from her doctor that informed Annie and David about the positive pregnancy test results. The couple’s joy knew no bounds when they broke the news, kissing each other as they expressed their gratitude to their fans for supporting them since they engaged in IVF.

Suwan's husband, David, however, has children from his previous relationship. They were married in 2017 after being featured in the show 90 Day Fiancé. This program captured important moments like when David had to pay dowry for Annie in Thailand.

David and Annie Suwan's IVF journey documented on social media

The pair has always recorded everything about their journey through IVF. Suwan did not just announce her successful pregnancy, but she posted a video of herself undergoing an embryo transfer procedure on June 26th.

She wrote on Instagram, "The embryo transfer was successful."

While sitting at the procedure chair with a pineapple beside her, Annie put up a clip of a successful transfer which showed an embryo seen on the hospital monitor as David asked for best wishes behind it.

In her caption, Annie disclosed her appreciation for the love and support from followers as well as praised her husband and the medical team that conducted this process.

A day later after posting information about pregnancy she uploaded a photo with David and thanked people who have supported them so much. They are grateful for all their fans’ love; hence they need more prayers now throughout this new chapter of their lives.

Ever since their early days on 90 Day Fiance, fans have followed these two closely to reach this blissful moment in time. There have been lots of ups and downs including how David struggled financially to pay dowry for Annie while still living in Thailand.

Their closeness has endeared them to many therefore making it even more special among others during the announcement of pregnancy by them.

As such they continue sharing everything with their fans because according to them it is love that got them down there up until now when they expect to have their firstborn.

