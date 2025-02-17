BAFTAs 2025: Top 6 Most Viral Moments From Prestigious Award Night Revisited

The BAFTAs have long been a staple of award season, offering a mix of glamour, surprises, and memorable moments. The 2025 ceremony was no exception, featuring everything from unexpected wins to emotional speeches and even a surprise singalong. Whether you missed the live broadcast or just want to relive the biggest moments, here’s a look back at the most talked-about highlights of the night.

1. David Tennant & Brian Cox’s ‘(500 Miles)’ Singalong

Host David Tennant kicked off the night with a lighthearted, pre-recorded bit featuring a pep talk from fellow Scottish actor Brian Cox. The moment took an unexpected turn when Cox burst into song, leading the audience in a rousing rendition of The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).” Celebrities like James McAvoy, Camila Cabello, and Colman Domingo eagerly joined in, while others, including Adrien Brody and Demi Moore, opted to stay silent.

2. Selena Gomez’s Near-Presenting Mishap

Every award presenter dreads a slip-up, and Selena Gomez nearly had her own “Adele Dazeem” moment when announcing the winner of the British debut award. As she hesitated over the pronunciation of the winner’s name, co-presenter Zoe Saldaña offered a reassuring glance. Gomez ultimately sidestepped the tricky surname and smoothly announced Kneecap as the winner, narrowly avoiding a viral blunder.

3. Jesse Eisenberg’s Sweet Tribute to His Wife

Winning Best Screenplay for A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg delivered a speech that blended humor with heartfelt sincerity. He joked about his own surprise at winning, explaining that his wife hadn’t even attended because she didn’t think he’d take home the trophy. He then turned serious, crediting his wife, Anna Strout, for shaping his worldview and declaring, “You’ve put every worthwhile thought into my head over the last 20 years. I love you so much.”

4. Zoe Saldaña’s Emotional and Fiery Acceptance Speech

Winning Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, Zoe Saldaña didn’t hold back in her acceptance speech. Overcome with emotion, she delivered a passionate statement on the power of storytelling while poking fun at her inability to master a British accent. “Films are supposed to change hearts and challenge minds,” she said, before humorously adding, “Voices need to be heard—just not my English accent. Bye, guys.”

5. Jeff Goldblum’s Piano Performance for the ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

The BAFTAs’ ‘In Memoriam’ tribute took a poignant turn with Jeff Goldblum at the piano. His moving rendition of As Time Goes By provided a simple yet powerful backdrop to honor the industry’s lost legends. The understated performance was a reminder that sometimes, less is more.

6. Mikey Madison’s Career-Defining Moment

In one of the night’s biggest upsets, Anora star Mikey Madison triumphed over frontrunner Demi Moore to win Best Actress. Madison, clearly caught off guard, admitted she hadn’t prepared a speech but went on to deliver one of the evening’s most impactful moments. She thanked her director, cast, and mother—whom she called her “favorite scene partner”—before making a powerful statement in support of sex workers: “I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and an ally.”

The 2025 BAFTAs delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments, from unexpected musical interludes to moving speeches and surprise victories. As award season continues, these highlights will undoubtedly be remembered as some of the most talked-about moments of the year. Stay tuned for more red carpet drama, emotional wins, and surprise performances in the weeks to come.