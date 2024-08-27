Ben Affleck Focuses On Work And Kids After Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce; KNOW More

Ben Affleck remains devoted to his job and children even after Jennifer Lopez recently filed for divorce. At 52, it was claimed that Affleck is “doing well” and continuing to concentrate on his own chores despite the difficult period in question. Close sources disclosed that he does best when busy with a project at work, as well as participating actively in the activities of his kids. A source said, “He seems very happy.”

After several months of speculation, Affleck and Lopez finally ended their formal marriage last month, having stayed apart since April. Affleck found it hard because he thought he had failed Lopez. However, he realized they were living different lives, making it difficult for him to find happiness.

While Ben can be brooding and melancholy sometimes, J-Lo is known for being grateful for life. The couple put their Beverly Hills home up for sale in July. By the end of that month, Affleck had purchased another house worth $20 million in Los Angeles.

As Ben starts a new chapter of his life following his separation from Garner, he still cares most about his three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. In contrast, her ex-husband Marc Anthony has sixteen-year-old twins named Max and Emme with Lopez as the mother.

JLo filed for divorce on August 20 without lawyers and asked for her maiden name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, to be restored. Although their marriage ended, this did not make both Affleck and Lopez stop living; therefore, they continued with their own families and jobs.

