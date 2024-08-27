Is Jennifer Lopez ‘Relieved’ After Filing For Divorce From Ben Affleck? Sources Reveal

After months of separation speculations, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called it quits when the Atlas actress officially filed for divorce. Sources earlier reported that Lopez was heartbroken over the decision. However, an insider revealed to PEOPLE that the actress is "doing as well as she can" weeks after divorce and “seemed relieved” after filing it.

"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind," the source added. It also claimed that Lopez didn’t want a divorce and tried to “figure” things out but it was “torture” for her to wait around. The source further revealed that Lopez’s friends and family are in support of her decision and that she’s surrounded with love and support. “She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."

She filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court without the presence of an attorney. According to the divorce papers, the reason was stated as “irreconcilable differences” and the separation date was mentioned as April 26. As per the official documents, the singer allegedly denied spousal support for Affleck and requested to drop his surname from her name in the divorce filing.

However, her filing divorce without an attorney present was unusual and indicated that she wanted to be done with it. “I think that she most likely just wanted to get this done, [that] there was a lot of hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth,” Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP who is not connected to the case, said in a statement.

She added that Lopez filing for divorce alone was a gesture to show that she was ready to “move forward” and get the formalities done on her own. The couple always had a rocky relationship since they first started dating after meeting on the sets of Gigli in 2003.

They got engaged the same year, postponed the wedding then called it quits in 2004. However, the couple had a whirlwind reconciliation in April 2021, making everyone swoon but that kinship also turned out to be short lived. Despite personal fallout, the duo have several professional commitments together. They are starring in an upcoming drama titled Unstoppable which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.