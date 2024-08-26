Has Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's $68M USD LA Mansion Been Sold? Status Explored Amid Couple's Divorce Filing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish $68 million Beverly Hills estate is expected to remain on the market for an extended period, having been listed since June without finding a buyer after over two months.

TMZ spoke to multiple L.A. real estate sources who told the publication there has not been positive movement on the mansion, despite the drama of the pair’s recent divorce, which was expected to attract potential buyers. The outlet, citing sources, reported on Monday, August 26, that the 38,000 square feet, 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property has had plenty of showings since it was listed; however, no serious offers or deals are in place as of now.

One agent told TMZ that the $8 million price increase could be the reason why the mansion isn’t attracting interested buyers. For those who may not know, Bennifer purchased the abode just last year for $60 million. Though the couple spent more money on renovations, even with those small upgrades, the realtors state it's tough to explain why the property costs an additional $8 million less than a year later.

For anyone interested, the divorced duo’s former marital home also boasts a large pool, a 12-car garage, and other amenities like a gym, boxing ring, and pickleball court. Per its listing on Zillow, the dwelling, also dubbed Crestview Manor, sits on five acres of land with splendid mountain views. The house was built in 2000, so it’s also a relatively modern property for the area.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20, which coincidentally happened to be the second anniversary of the duo’s Georgia wedding. The pair had not only been living separately but had also been living on separate coasts since this past May when rumors of marital troubles between them first emerged. Lopez spent her summer in NYC and took a vacation to Europe in late June. Affleck stayed in Los Angeles in the months leading to the singer’s divorce filing last week.

Advertisement

The actor, who reportedly never liked the mansion in question because it was too far away from his kids, sealed the deal on a new $20.5 million Brentwood, California house on July 24, Lopez’s 55th birthday. The Oscar winner was notably absent from the party that the Atlas actress threw for her friends and family in New York.

Lopez is also on a hunt for a new house in L.A. as she expects to start fresh after her second failed attempt at happily ever after with Affleck.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez vs. Ben Affleck: Who Is Worth More? Net Worth Explored