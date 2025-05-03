Benny Blanco Reveals What Triggered His Only Major Fight With Selena Gomez, and It's Hilarious

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are living in a rom-com in real life. The couple has recently been spilling details about their relationship while revealing heartwarming anecdotes in the process. The I Said I Love You First album collaborators have shared the unique reason behind their biggest argument.

Blanco spoke out about the most surprising fight he's ever gotten into with his fiancée, Gomez. The couple appears to be a cohesive unit, barring one humorous argument.

On the Friday episode of Nova's Ricki-Lee, Tim and Joel, Blanco described how, while recording music at home, there was a strange problem. They had established their recording studio in the bedroom of a guest room, in which there was a nest of birds just outside the window. Gomez heard the chirping while recording and kept informing Blanco, but he refused to believe her initially.

"The biggest thing we got in was about birds," Blanco admitted, adding, "For some reason, there was a nest of birds that was right outside the window where she was recording. I never heard it because whenever I walked in, the birds didn't make noise."

The argument went on until Gomez was able to capture the birds on the mic, finally making Blanco believe that the birds were indeed causing interference. Thus, proving once and for all to Blanco that the birds were indeed messing around. He said, "It was so frustrating. Finally, she got it on wax, it picked up on the mic, and I finally heard it."

Reviewing the moment, Blanco revealed it strengthened the couple's capability of resolving differences without much agitation. He added that they express themselves fairly well in difficult times and communicate with each other well. "We're really meant for each other," he thought.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez went public with their relationship late in 2023 and revealed their engagement a short time later.

