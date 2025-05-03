What Selena Gomez Is Saved As in Fiancé Benny Blanco's Phone? Songwriter Shares Hilarious Story

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are getting real about their relationship and sharing a couple of unique little secrets in the process. The music industry heavyweights have a heartwarming relationship; however, their nicknames for each other take the cake.

On the April 30 episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, the two discussed their terms of endearment for each other, per People. Blanco only sometimes calls his fiancée "Sel," but the star confessed he's got her stored in his phone under an entirely different nickname: "Salami."

The producer said the strange nickname was a protective measure. He didn't wish for people who might be looking over his shoulder to be able to tell that he was messaging Gomez. This is why he picked a name no one would ever guess. He said he's never switched since.

"In my phone — because I didn't want anyone to be over my shoulder looking — I made her salami," Blanco revealed.

Gomez, however, uses more conventional words of endearment, addressing Blanco as "babe," "love," or "honey."

Blanco and Gomez also made some fresh revelations regarding their relationship and the impending wedding. Though they didn't announce an actual date, they indicated replacing a few traditional wedding rituals with something more meaningful and personal.

Looking back on her early experiences, Gomez went on to talk openly about the dating difficulties prior to encountering Blanco. The creator of Rare Beauty showed that she spent almost five years without sharing any deep romantic relationship. She revealed that the majority of her earlier dates had been unimpressive and not emotionally stimulating.

Gomez finally found her prince when she met Blanco. Remembering the first kiss, the singer explained that it was different and left such an emotional impact that she had a rash from nerves.

Months of low-key dating culminated in December 2023 when Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship. Both claim the first date clinched their love, even though neither was willing to admit it yet. With their wedding plans underway and love stronger than ever, the pair appears set to move on to the next level.

