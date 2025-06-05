Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Planning Kids Already? Latter Says He’s ‘Praying’ For it

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are no strangers to honesty and their love for each other. So, the American record producer recently spoke about his plans to have a family of his own someday, we could only nod in agreement. The engaged couple has been all about love and support, so it seems only a matter of time before a little one enters their lives.

Advertisement

Talking to InStyle about his love for kids, the 37-year-old spoke about being an uncle at the moment, however, he plans to have children of his own to satiate his adoration of them. Following the announcement of their engagement, which came in December 2024, the couple has been very lovey-dovey, sharing cute, romantic moments from their daily lives, and making all of us singles jealous.

Now, the Payphone hitmaker has shared his desire to have kids in the future, and it only seems like a hint of what’s to come. Speaking about his love for the tiny ones, he added how intensely he’s thinking about becoming a dad, saying, “I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I'm just dreaming and praying every day.”

And while it comes as no surprise that the singer is already thinking about it, the cogs in our minds are already churning as we imagine the massive talent that Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s offspring would be born with. Moreover, the beauty mogul herself has previously expressed her own wish to become a mum one day, and we think it may only be a matter of time before the couple announces the happy news to their fans.

Advertisement

However, the 32-year-old also revealed how it would not be possible for her to bear her own children. Due to pre-existing medical issues, the songstress will not be able to carry any, thereby avoiding any lives in jeopardy.

The power couple seems to be deep into planning their whole wedding, with Ed Sheeran seemingly already receiving an invite.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Is 'Proud' of Bestie Taylor Swift As Pop Star Reclaims Catalogue From Scooter Braun