Beyoncé to Headline Halftime of Ravens-Texans NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix; Details HERE

Beyoncé is set for a busy Christmas, as Netflix recently announced her as the halftime performer for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens Christmas games. The streaming platform's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday will air live from the NRG Stadium in Beyoncé’s hometown on December 25. The football match will be the second of two games, with the first showdown being between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday, November 17, Beyoncé teased her upcoming gig. Set to a cappella version of her Cowboy Carter opener, American Requiem, Beyoncé, 43, can be seen standing on the hood of a vintage car adorned with red roses, holding a microphone.

After the spotlight shines on her as she catches a football thrown from off-camera, the video pans to a close-up of the singer, wearing patriotic attire and a white cowboy hat, before a title appears on the screen with details about the upcoming performance.

Although details of her performance are scarce, Beyonce is expected to invite special guests who are featured on the aforementioned album to perform with her. The show will be produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The announcement of Beyoncé’s performance comes shortly after the superstar made history as the most-nominated artist in Grammy Awards history, with 99 nods to her name. The record was previously held by her husband, Jay-Z, who has received 88 nominations from the Recording Academy. Beyoncé is also the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 32 wins.

Her latest album, Cowboy Carter, was nominated for 11 awards when nominations for the 2025 Grammys were revealed on November 8. Beyoncé is competing for golden microphones in categories including Best Country Solo Performance for 16 Carriages, Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Miley Cyrus for II Most Wanted, Best Country Song for Texas Hold ’Em, Best Country Album, Best Americana Performance for YA YA, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Levii’s Jeans featuring Post Malone.

The 67th Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, February 2.

