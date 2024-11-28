Beyoncé's Publicist Responds To Tour Rumors After Netflix's Halftime Show; FIND OUT What She Said

Beyoncé's publicist opened up on the rumours of the musician setting off on a tour next year, amidst the announcement of Netflix’s Halftime Show.

Putting the rumors to rest, Yvette Noel-Schure took to her X account and confirmed that the musician will not be going on a tour, and the reports making the rounds on the internet are untrue.

The news of the singer jetting off on a tour surfaces on the public platforms after a reputed music industry trade publication stated that Beyonce “was staring to promote her upcoming tour, which should be enormous.”

Taking to her X account, the musician’s publicist revealed, “Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first.”

Speaking up about the rumored tour, the sources revealed to the US Sun that Beyonce was “set to unveil a series of UK stadium gigs for next summer.” Other dates were set for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The reports have resurfaced on the internet amid speculations of the Grammy-winning singer hitting the top spot on the list of Billboard’s Greatest Pop Icons of the 21st Century.

The battle had been between the Texas Hold’em singer and Taylor Swift. However, with the list dropping yesterday, Swift took the second rank, and the fans believe that the first rank, which is to be announced next week, will be given to Beyonce.

It has been a fruitful year for Beyoncé, as she led the upcoming Grammy nominations by bagging 11 nods, being the artist with a total of 99 throughout her career.

Moreover, the singer released her hit album, Cowboy Carter, which went on to break records on the music platforms.

Meanwhile, the musician is set to perform at the halftime Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game, which will air live on Netflix.

