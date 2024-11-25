Blake Lively Spends Her Friend Samantha Stone’s Birthday Feeling ‘Snotty’; Actress Shares Hilarious Pictures

Blake Lively paid tribute to her friend Samantha Stone for celebrating her birthday with her even if she was down with a cold. On Sunday, November 24, the It Ends With Us actress shared a throwback picture on her Instagram story where she captured blowing her nose on a tissue. In the candid snap, Stone was sitting next to Lively flashing a big smile and raising her hands in the air.

“Find you a girl who spends New Years with you while you’re snotty and have a cold but she won’t let you miss the fun so she brings it to you,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote over the story. “Always. Because that’s who she is. Fun. Kindness. Goodness,” Lively added.

She further thanked Stone — who is the Chief Membership Officer at Soho House — for being born “some amount of years ago” and wished her a happy birthday. Earlier, the Green Lantern actress paid tribute to her friend, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann where she admitted to still having his poster from when she was a teenager.

The actress shared a series of throwback pictures from her time at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, an event honoring artists like Luhrmann and Simone Leigh. "@bazluhrmann was the first & only signed poster I was ever lucky enough to have on my wall when I was a teenager,” she captioned the post.

Lively revealed that the poster has remained on her home’s wall ever since and described the experience of being his friend as “surreal.” According to the actress, Luhrmann is “even more mischievous and magical” in real life and wouldn’t hesitate to grab one’s hand and run from a gala for an impromptu photoshoot.

“He’s inspired by everything, your cape and a palm tree is all he needs to see thrill," she added. Lively most recently starred in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us alongside Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar. Despite being shrouded with controversies, the film performed impressively at the box office.