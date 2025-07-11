Does Tom Brady Think Sofia Vergara is 'Too Old' For Him? NFL Star's Rep Reacts to Romance Rumors

Tom Brady’s spokesperson is shutting down rumors that the retired NFL legend thinks Sofía Vergara is “too old” to date. Speaking to PEOPLE on Thursday, Brady’s rep made it clear the claim is completely false.

“Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction,” the rep said. The statement comes after a report suggested Brady dismissed dating the Modern Family actress because of her age. The rumor quickly gained traction online, but Brady’s camp wasted no time setting the record straight.

Romance rumors sparked on a luxury yacht

Whispers of a possible summer romance between Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara started when the two stars reportedly got close on the Luminara superyacht cruise. A source told Page Six that Brady and Vergara appeared flirty during the luxury trip, which sailed from Rome about a week ago.

“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” the insider said. The exclusive two-night voyage featured drone shows and live performances from big names like Ellie Goulding, Sting, and Janelle Monáe.

Star-studded guest list

The cruise’s guest list included Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tessa Thompson, singer Anitta, and Irina Shayk, who is Brady’s former flame and a well-known supermodel.

But according to the source, Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara only seemed interested in each other. The insider shared they looked cozy during one of the cruise’s gala dinners.

After the yacht trip, the pair reportedly continued spending time together in Ibiza, Spain. Vergara, who just turned 53 on Thursday, has been enjoying her European vacation and sharing her moments on social media. She posted photos and videos of herself dancing and posing in swimsuits, with music by DJ Calvin Harris in the background.

While Vergara partied in Spain, Tom Brady also spent time in Ibiza with his daughter, Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Before the summer yacht and Ibiza getaway, Brady attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, last month.

