Blake Lively’s Attorneys Looking Into Justin Baldoni’s Financial Whereabouts Amid Legal Battle? Here’s What Reports Claim

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle is only escalating with the days passing. In the new progress, the actress’s attorneys are trying to get access to the filmmaker’s financial records. Ahead of the hearing, which is set for 2026, the lawyers of the Another Simple Favor star have sent a request and asked Baldoni’s lawyers to oblige the request.

The reports of the actress wanting to access the director-actor’s financial whereabouts come after the lawyers of the Jane the Virgin actor subpoenaed Taylor Swift on Friday for her testimony at the trial.

In response to the documents sent out to the musician, the spokesperson for the actress stated, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film. She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024, headlining the biggest tour in history.”

They further revealed, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Moreover, days before the subpoena, the Age of Adeline star’s lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, claimed there was no relevance in sending documents to Taylor Swift for her to testify in the court. The lawyers of Baldoni also reached out to Marvel for potentially mocking their client with their Deadpool character, Nicepool.

Meanwhile, Lively and Baldoni have locked horns in the legal battleground since December. The actress filed a lawsuit against the director of the It Ends With Us film based on s*xual harassment, while the actor filed a countercase on the grounds of defamation and extortion.

