Justin Baldoni Sues His Publicist For Starting ‘Catastrophic’ Legal Battle With Blake Lively By Allegedly Leaking Texts; 'It is Undeniable...'

Justin Baldoni and Jennifer Abe have filed a lawsuit against his publicist, Stephanie Jones. She represented the Five Feet Apart director and his Wayfarer Studios when reports of a rift between him and Blake Lively first emerged.

Abe and Jones were part of Joneswork PR when rumors of bad blood between the It Ends With Us co-stars began circulating.

The fact that some cast members stopped following Baldoni on Instagram became a matter of concern. Unfortunately, public intrigue escalated into a sprawling legal morass that became a sensation in Hollywood, sparking widespread interest in the drama.

“It is undeniable that Stephanie Jones initiated this catastrophic sequence of events by violating the most basic privacy rights, as well as any remaining trust her clients had,” Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to Variety.

He alleged that, despite being fired from Wayfarer Studios, Jones wrongfully used her partner’s phone to connect with Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane. Freedman claimed that Jones “maliciously” shared communications with Sloane.

In December 2024, the Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star for sexual harassment and for allegedly starting an online smear campaign. The legal document was leaked to The New York Times, which published an explosive story detailing the allegations.

The outlet claimed its source was “thousands of pages of text messages and emails” obtained through a subpoena. The texts and emails were traced back to Abe’s phone, which was seized in August 2024.

Now, Abe alleges that her former partner, Jones, double-crossed her. As a result, Abe lost access to her bank accounts linked to her phone number, iCloud, utilities, insurance, and virtually every other sensitive account.

“Jones voluntarily reached out to Lively’s team, offering what she believed to be ammunition against [them],” Abe and Baldoni claim in their latest lawsuit.