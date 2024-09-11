Bridgerton Season 4: Netflix Shares Video Confirming Yerin Ha's Casting Opposite Luke Thompson

Yerin Ha has officially joined the cast of Bridgerton as Sophie, the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton. On September 11, Netflix announced the news to the fans of the show, as in the video dropped by the streaming platform, the actress reveals her face after caressing the costumes of her character.

The fourth season will be based on Julia Quinn’s novel, An Offer from a Gentleman. In the previous season, the makers of the show dropped hints about the new lead by describing it as the Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Over the past three seasons, Bridgerton has set a benchmark and become one of the most-viewed series on the streaming platform across various countries. The last season showcased the story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, portrayed by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, respectively.

Sophie’s character has grown up in a home filled with responsibilities. In the final episode of season 3, viewers can pick up hints about Benedict’s future romance as Eloise travels to Scotland with Francesca, who has mentioned she’ll return in time for their mother’s masquerade ball. This marks the first encounter between Benedict and Sophie.

While the major plot of the upcoming episodes has not been unveiled, the book states that Sophie is an illegitimate daughter of Earl, who shares his daughter with one of the maids.

According to the details shared by Netflix and Shondaland, “The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

As for Ha’s popularity in the entertainment industry, she has appeared in the Paramount+ series, and the movie adaptation of Halo Video Games. The actress has also made an appearance in Australian shows such as Reef Break, Bad Behavior, Troppo, and Sissy. Ha will also be joining the Dune universe, as she has been chosen to play a significant part in the upcoming November 2024 release of Dune: Prophecy.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Bridgerton will stream on Netflix in 2026.

