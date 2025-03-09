Britney Spears Shows Off Her Dance Moves Close to the Open Fire Place; Grooves to Ex Justin Timberlake’s Track
Britney Spears dances dangerously close to the open fireplace. The singer grooves to Justin Timberlake's track in a thong-patterned bodysuit.
Britney Spears shared a new dancing video of herself where she grooves on ex Justin Timberlake’s track. The musician donned a thong-patterned body suit and showed off her dance moves dangerously close to the open fire place. The Toxic crooner slid down her fingers on the metal bars and dropped to the ground to embrace the heat from the flame nearby.
To add to the sultry look, Spears also donned a cowboy hat and black platform boots as she shook her lower body to Timberlake’s Senorita. The Everything I Thought It Was singer and the mother of two had dated for three years before splitting up in 2003.
The Friends with Benefits star also composed a song, Cry Me a River, claiming that his ex-girlfriend had cheated on him.
Following the release of Timberlake’s track, Spears faced major backlash from the audience. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, the musician went on to admit cheating on the actor-singer with a choreographer, Wade Robson.
She, however, also stated that Timberlake too had been unfaithful a couple of times. While the drama between the ex-couple had toned down for a few years, they were again in the talks during the release of Spears’ documentary in 2021 and two years later in her memoir, which is available to purchase in bookstores.
The memoir brought out multiple secrets about Timberlake and the Circus singer's relationship. The musician mentioned that she had to go through abortion because the Justified singer was not happy about the baby.
The singer also confirmed the rumor of Timberlake ending their relationship over a two-word text message.
