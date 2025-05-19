Who is Kim Jae Won and what do we know about his character Shin Soon Rok in Yumi's Cells 3?

Yumi’s Cells is making a much-anticipated return for Season 3, and with it comes a new face — actor Kim Jae Won, who will star alongside Kim Go Eun. On May 19, it was officially announced that the two actors will be sharing the screen, igniting excitement among fans of the popular series.

Advertisement

The upcoming season will continue to follow Yumi’s journey, this time as a successful writer whose life takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of a new romantic interest. As always, the story will unfold through the unique lens of her brain's cells, bringing both humor and emotional depth to the narrative.

So, who is Kim Jae Won playing in this new chapter?

He takes on the role of Shin Soon Rok, a new producer at Julie Publishing’s editorial department. On the surface, Soon Rok comes across as composed and logical, often guided by his "rational cell." However, beneath that calm exterior lies a quiet charm and warmth that slowly begins to surface. He’s a man of routine, living a peaceful and predictable life — that is, until he’s assigned to work with Yumi, whose emotional cell is anything but calm.

This contrast sets the stage for a compelling dynamic between the two characters, as Yumi’s vibrant emotional world meets Soon Rok’s grounded and measured personality.

Advertisement

Speaking about his role, Kim Jae Won shared, “It’s a fresh experience to be part of a project that’s received so much love. I’ll do my best to portray a memorable version of Soon Rok. I hope viewers continue to support and love the series.”

Based on the beloved webtoon by Lee Dong Geon. Yumi’s Cells is known for its innovative storytelling, combining live-action with 3D animation to explore the emotions inside Yumi’s mind and brain. Premiering in 2021, the series quickly built a strong fanbase, followed by a successful second season in 2022.

Yumi’s Cells 3 is expected to premiere in the first half of 2026 on TVING. With new characters, deeper emotions, and more heartfelt, cell-driven storytelling, the series promises another unforgettable season.