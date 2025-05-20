'I am just a girl who is trying to...': RJ Mahvash recalls how linkup rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal impacted her

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal started making headlines after the couple was spotted together post the Indian cricketer's divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Since then, the social media celebrity has been attending matches and was even spotted traveling with Chahal in the team's bus. Recently, the actress revealed how the linkup rumors with Yuzvendra impacted her.

While talking to The Free Press Journal, RJ Mahvash stated that rumors of her dating Yuzvendra Chahal impacted her. The actress, who made her debut with a TV series titled Pyar Paisa Profit, admitted that there was a time when she wanted to give up. Because of some fake trolls and speculations, she was unable to process what was going around.

"I was like, 'Why are these people doing this to me? I am just a girl who is trying to live a life. Why are these people being so mean when they don't even know the truth?' So, that took a toll on me and I wanted to leave everything, social media, public life," Mahvash told the publication.

She admitted wanting to go back and live like a normal girl. The social media personality also wanted to hide in the mountains and earn a living by selling Maggie. "But I didn't want the attention. So, trolls take a toll on me," she exclaimed.

In the same chat, the RJ also stated that the people she works with would keep telling her that she shouldn't react and say anything immediately. But what they were realizing is that she was desperate to clarify that 'Yeh jo tum bol rahe ho, yeh sab made up hai, aisa kuch hai hie nahi (Whatever you guys are saying is all made up, nothing like that is there).'

There were multiple low phases in life when she wanted to go online and pen a long story, fight with the trolls, and tell them to stop spreading the rumors, as there was no truth to it. But later, she realized that she couldn't respond to everyone's questions and give clarifications to all.

Mahvash also stated that these people are not her responsibility, and she doesn't owe them anything as they are not paying her bills. "So, be yourself and don't keep clarifying everything," she concluded.

