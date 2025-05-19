Justin Bieber Steps Out Publicly for 1st Time Since Comment on Diddy Case; Here’s How Wife Hailey Bieber is Supporting Him

Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted enjoying a night out at the Toronto Maple Leafs game on Sunday, May 18, marking their first public appearance since Justin addressed the ongoing legal case involving Sean Diddy Combs. The couple attended Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference semifinals between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena.

Hailey wore a blue Maple Leafs jacket in support of Justin’s favorite team, while Justin kept it casual in a bright orange jacket, cream bucket hat, and sunglasses. The two sat close together in the stands, smiling and watching the action unfold on the ice. Despite their support, the Maple Leafs lost the game 1-6.

Following the game, Justin Bieber posted several updates on Instagram, showing his excitement for the evening. “@haileybieber Made it into the building; Game 7,” he captioned a photo of Hailey walking ahead of him backstage. In a video, he could be heard saying, “Let’s go, baby,” as the couple made their way to their seats.

From rinkside, Justin took selfies with the players in the background and wrote, “I’m a slut for these boys.” Another NHL video on X (formerly Twitter) showed Justin bobbing his head and giving a thumbs up, captioned, “Hailey and Justin are feelin’ it tonight #Game7 #StanleyCup.”

He also posted affectionate photos of himself and Hailey Bieber kissing backstage. In the caption, he wrote, "I don't remember a time in my life when I haven't been obsessed with the leafsssss. This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I'm happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it."

Earlier that day, Justin shared a photo with his dad, Jeremy Bieber, after a round of golf. Jeremy posted the same photo and joked, "Right when I get better so does he. gg." The couple has had a busy few weeks, with appearances at Coachella and the Met Gala for Hailey.

Justin and Hailey, who married in 2018, are also spending time with their 7-month-old son, Jack Blues. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that despite online rumors, their marriage remains strong.

This outing came shortly after Justin addressed the allegations against Sean Diddy Combs. In a statement released by his representative on May 16, it was clarified that Justin was not one of Diddy's victims.

The representative stated that while Justin was not personally harmed, there were individuals who had been genuinely affected by Diddy's actions, and shifting attention away from them would take away from the justice they deserved.

