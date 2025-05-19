Kim Soo Hyun–Kim Sae Ron controversy sparks over 10 police investigations; here’s what we know

The scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s alleged relationship during her minor years shows no signs of fading. Since the controversy erupted in February 2025, it has sparked numerous accusations, conspiracy theories, public backlash, and even shifts in careers. Yet, many believe what’s been revealed so far is just the surface of a much larger issue.

Advertisement

Currently, South Korean police authorities are investigating 10 legal cases linked to Kim Sae Ron, as per Edaily. Actor Kim Soo Hyun is also under scrutiny, suspected of having a relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was underage.

On May 19, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced in a press briefing that seven of these cases are being handled by the Gangnam Police Station, while the remaining three fall under the jurisdiction of the Seodaemun Police Station.

According to Edaily, Kim Soo Hyun has filed seven legal complaints, while representatives of Kim Sae Ron have submitted three. Among these accusations, a significant complaint comes from Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family.

They have accused Kim Soo Hyun of violating the Child Welfare Act and have presented evidence, including audio recordings, some of which were released in cooperation with the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, also known as Ga Se Yeon.

In response, Kim Soo Hyun has filed a counter-complaint against Garosero, accusing the platform of defamation and stalking. His legal team has also alleged that the audio recordings shared online were altered using artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Additionally, Bu Ji Seok, the lawyer representing the bereaved family, is facing criticism after being reported to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea for allegedly giving misleading legal advice.

The case remains ongoing, with Kim Sea Ron's family and Kim Soo Hyun caught in an increasingly complex mix of legal battles and public disputes. Authorities have confirmed that they are carefully examining all allegations and evidence submitted.