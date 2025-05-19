ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington Arrive at 2025 Cannes Film Festival Photocall for Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest: PICS

A$AP Rocky's spirits were high as he reunited with Denzel Washington and Spike Lee at the photocall of his next project, Highest 2 Lowest, for the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday. The rapper-actor donned a black shirt with a white suit and accessorised with gold earrings, black sunglasses, and braided hair. Conversely, Washington kept it simple with a black t-shirt paired with a plain shirt. The film's director and Cannes Film Festival veteran opted for casual attire with a white hat, t-shirt, and pants.

Advertisement

Highest 2 Lowest will premiere out of competition today at the French film festival. The film follows the original plot of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low, with some slight tweaks. The photocall marks Washington's first Cannes appearance.

The day is not just special because of Washington's debut at Cannes, but May 19 is also the 100th birthday of Malcolm X, whom director Lee honored with his 1992 film starring Washington.

Check out the photos below!

The film, which explores themes of social inequality and moral conflict, marks Lee's sixth entry in the prestigious film festival's selection.

Shot across New York, from the upscale neighborhoods along the East River to Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, Highest 2 Lowest revolves around a music mogul (played by Washington) whose fading career takes a darker turn when he becomes the target of a ransom demand.

Speaking to Vulture before the premiere, Lee said, "The world changes, so the festival changes. But it's always been a great experience for me. And it's also where films are introduced to the world. Not just American filmmakers."

Advertisement

The film also stars Jeffrey Wright as Paul Christopher, Wendell Pierce as Gabe, Ice Spice as Marisol Cepeda, and Ilfenesh Hadera as Pam King. It will hit theatres in the United States on August 22. On Apple TV+, the film will start streaming from September 5.

ALSO READ: Peaky Blinders’ Charlie Murphy Expecting 1st Child After ‘Grueling’ 2-Year IVF Struggles; Calls It ‘Tough, Arduous and Monotonous’