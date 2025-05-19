You just can’t take your eyes off Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya vibing to Dus Bahaane song; Housefull 5 actor flaunts his drumming skills

It is a social media delight if it is the Bachchan family makes a public appearance. Most recently, Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied by his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, attended a wedding. The latest video that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows the family vibing to Dus Bahaane, but the Housefull 5 actor stole the show with his drumming skills.

A video originally posted by Vinod Percussionist shows Abhishek Bachchan in the frame while his wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter, Aaradhya, can also be spotted in the background. The video begins with Junior Bachchan curiously playing the drum while his iconic Dus Bahaane song is being heard in the background.

Notably, Aaradhya had her eyes filled with pure admiration, fixated on her father as he flaunted his new skill. Later, we see the Housefull 5 actor joining Aish and Aaradhya on the dance floor as they clapped, danced, and grooved to the iconic number.

While the mother-daughter duo is seen indulging in a chat, on a concluding note, Aaradhya even wraps her arms around her mother as she intriguingly seems to be telling her something. Post which, they even break into a peal of laughter and fans can’t help but love the bond of the trio.

On Sunday (May 18), another video of the Bachchan family had gone viral on the internet from the same function. The earlier viral clip showed Aish dancing with joy, while Abhishek and Aaradhya joined in by clapping along.

For the latest appearance, the trio opted for matching outfits as Abhishek opted for an ivory sherwani, Aish carried a full-sleeved anarkali paired with a matching dupatta, and Aaradhya complemented them in a coordinated lehenga.

On the professional front, Aishwarya has been staying away from movies as yet. However, she is soon expected to make her appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.

On the other hand, Abhishek will be next seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy caper also features Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and more. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release on June 6, 2025.

