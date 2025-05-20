'There's no worse torture...': Naseeruddin Shah recalls his realization that 'no amount of money' was worth agony of tirelessly working

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is known for his honesty, and he recently opened up about the toll his hectic work schedule once took on him. Speaking candidly, Shah said, “There’s no worse torture in the world” than juggling three film shoots a day. In a brutally honest reflection, he revealed that there was a time in his career when he took on back-to-back films only for the money, a decision he now views with regret.

Shah explained how the constant hopping from one film set to another left him exhausted. “I was acting in several lovely movies just for money. And I realized no amount of money is worth this agony,” he admitted.

According to the actor, the pressure wasn’t just about delivering performances, it also involved wasting time in routines that felt pointless. He recalled how much of the day on set was often spent socializing, having breakfast, enjoying the surroundings, and indulging in gossip before actually getting to work.

His wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, had a different experience. She shared on the Aadyam Theater YouTube podcast that she never had to endure the chaos of managing three shifts a day like her husband. She believed that doing fewer projects allowed her to stay true to her craft. Though she admitted most of her work wasn’t of the highest quality, she emphasized that unless she gave her full effort, the result would never feel or sound right.

Ratna also expressed that because she took on so few roles, she found it impossible to cut corners. She mentioned that while actors doing four shifts a day might be tempted to rush through roles, she felt a strong responsibility to give her best when a good project came her way after years.

At the FICCI Flo Hyderabad summit, Ratna also reflected on her marriage, admitting that Naseeruddin’s unwavering focus on his work had once left her feeling overshadowed. However, she had come to terms with it over time. She acknowledged his dedication and generosity, both as an actor and as a director, and appreciated the support he offered to others in bringing out their best performances.

Married since 1982, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah continue to collaborate on stage, demonstrating their shared love for theatre, even if their professional approaches differ.

Naseeruddin Shah has delivered powerful performances in several iconic films across genres. In Masoom (1983), he portrayed a father grappling with guilt and responsibility, while Sparsh (1980) showcased his sensitive portrayal of a visually impaired principal. He brought depth to A Wednesday! (2008) as a mysterious vigilante and delivered a chilling performance in Nishant (1975), a landmark parallel cinema film. His roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Iqbal (2005), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai (1980), and Pestonjee (1988) further reflect his range, making him one of Indian cinema’s most respected and versatile actors.

