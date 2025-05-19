Cannes Film Festival 2025: Urvashi Rautela wears torn dress to red carpet and confidently poses like a queen

Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet for the second time at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, stunning in a black taffeta dress that quickly became a hot topic among fans. The actress’s preference for high-fashion glamour at various events has always created a buzz online, and this time was no different, as fans spotted a hole on the left side of her dress. Read on for more details!

After turning heads with her parrot clutch bag, Urvashi Rautela once again graced the red carpet in a gorgeous black taffeta gown designed by Naja Saade. The gown featured net fabric at the neckline and sleeves, elegantly showcasing her figure. The corseted bodice hugged her waist closely, while the oversized floor-length silk skirt added drama with a high-fashion touch.

The black taffeta gown was perfect for the red carpet event, but what shocked the internet was the hole spotted on the left side.

Talking about her styling, the actress wore her hair in a sleek bun, leaving front strands loose in waves that gracefully framed her face. She accessorized with silver earrings adorned with purple gemstones. Her choice of minimal yet eye-catching jewelry perfectly kept the focus on her glamorous outfit.

Her makeup was bold, featuring kohl-rimmed eyes created with eyeliner and kajal, accentuated by shimmery eyeshadow and perfectly curled lashes. She added extra radiance by highlighting her blushed cheeks and finished the look with glossy lipstick.

This year at the Cannes Film Festival, celebrities are stealing the spotlight with their stunning fashion choices. We can’t wait to see what the coming days have in store. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

