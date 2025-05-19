Peaky Blinders’ Charlie Murphy Expecting 1st Child After ‘Grueling’ 2-Year IVF Struggles; Calls It ‘Tough, Arduous and Monotonous’

Peaky Blinders actress Charlie Murphy, who plays Jessie Eden in the BBC series, has announced that she is expecting a baby after undergoing five rounds of IVF in two years. The 37-year-old Irish actress has shared that her path to motherhood wasn't an easy one, and how it left her feeling emotionally and financially drained.

Advertisement

In a candid conversation with the Irish Times, she recalled the moment she tested positive for pregnancy. She said that even though the moment was a happy one, she ensured not to celebrate too much, citing the reason as PTSD from undergoing multiple rounds of IVF.

Murphy told the publication, "Maybe it was PTSD of doing a few rounds of IVF. That was grueling. It was so intense that I was welcoming all the symptoms that come with a pregnancy, I was just so happy to be out of the rounds."

Talking about her "grueling" IVF journey, she added, "It felt like I was at the casino and throwing the dice to invest in another round, emotionally, financially, and time-wise. And when the last couple of rounds didn't result in anything, I felt cheated. It felt tough, arduous, and monotonous."

During the arduous IVF journey, Murphy also suffered a miscarriage, which she says is common during the procedure. The actress wanted to keep her IVF journey private initially, but she felt compelled to share her story to connect with other women going through the same struggles.

Advertisement

She has been dating British director Sam since 2019. The couple live together in a house they bought in Stoke Newington, London. The actress is due this month, according to reports.

Other than Peaky Blinders, she has also appeared in the BAFTA-winning series Happy Valley and Netflix's Obsession.

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders is set to make its return to BBC One. The new series is expected to move the Birmingham gangsters into the Fifties and will revolve around violent mobs of Teddy Boys. It will also show the rise of notorious East London villains - the Kray twins.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Unfazed As Taylor Swift Gets Dragged Into Justin Baldoni Legal Drama; Parties With Sisters In NYC