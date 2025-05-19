Diddy Threatened to Kill People if He Didn’t Get His Way, Claims Dawn Richard as She Returns to Stand for Federal Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard returned to the US Courthouse in Manhattan in New York City on Monday to testify against Sean "Diddy" Combs for the second time, marking the beginning of week 2 of the federal trial.

Richard testified under oath that Diddy would threaten people if they ever spoke against him or if he didn't get his way. "He said you could go missing, that we could die," Richard told jurors. "I was shocked but also scared."

Advertisement

When asked if she or anyone else ever reported the violent incidents against Ventura, she said, "None of us did anything." She also told the jury that she wore sunglasses along with Ventura to show "solidarity."

Richard further revealed that Diddy got most of his drugs from a dealer called "One Stop," who had supplies ranging from ecstasy to Plan B birth control. She told the court that Combs and his staff would carry around a Louis Vuitton pouch full of drugs.

On Friday, Richard testified that she saw Diddy getting into several violent incidents throughout her time working for him from 2004 to 2011. She also revealed that she saw Diddy dragging, kicking, and punching Cassie Ventura.

Richard made an appearance on the disgraced music mogul's MTV reality show Making the Band. Her girl group, Danity Kane, was launched on the show. She later became a member of Diddy's band Diddy - Dirty Money.

Advertisement

After Richard, Kerry Morgan is expected to testify in the trial. She was Ventura's best friend for years. Last week, Ventura testified that she saw Diddy dangle Morgan over a balcony and get violent with her.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington Arrive at 2025 Cannes Film Festival Photocall for Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest: PICS