'Achi film aap dabbe mein rakhoge': Kennedy's Rahul Bhat is disappointed over delay in film's release; calls it Anurag Kashyap's 'love letter' to city

It has been quite a long time since Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy has been awaiting its release. The noir thriller screened at the Cannes 2023 features Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. Despite significant acclaim, the film continues to face a delay in its release, and reflecting on the same, Bhat recently expressed his disappointment.

Rahul Bhat is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for the third time. He is there to unveil the first look of his Hollywood debut film, Lost and Found in Kumbh. While speaking with Sucharita Tyagi, Rahul Bhat also talked about his delayed release, Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

He reflected on the love their film has received, he remembered thousands of people clapping in Mumbai's Mahim during the screening. Despite the lathi charge, he shared that people attended the Kolkata International Film Festival because somehow, people wanted to watch it. He expressed his disappointment, noting how studios don't understand this aspect.

"Log bolte hain achi filmein banate nahin hain, toh jab achi film aap dabbe mein rakhoge to kya hoga(People complain they don't make good films, but when good films would be canceled, then what will happen)? I can't understand what does it take to wake up some people," he said.

The Black Warrant actor pointed out how Kennedy is one of the most travelled films all over the world. He cited names of the countries, including Toronto, Australia, and the New York Film Festival, being the latest one where he has been nominated.

Bhat remembered people from NYFF telling him that it was a houseful. He further admitted feeling disheartened and sad about the delay, as he further hoped for people to see it.

According to him, noir-thriller is a "quintessential" Anurag Kashyap film. "It is you know uski jo mohabbat hai usko is city se mohabbat, vo jo uska ek nazar hai ek uska point of view hai city ka (It is his love for this city and his point of view of this city) and Kennedy is also one of the point of views Anurag's you know... it's a love letter to the city," he further added.

On a concluding note, Bhat shared that he has heard the film will be released soon.

