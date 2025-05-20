7 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video to binge-watch if you're a desi Mission Impossible aficionado: Singham to War

Mission: Impossible is hands down a popular action spy film series that has kept the audience hooked for several years. But just like this American movie, there are many Bollywood films that are equally thrilling with strong performances and captivating storylines.

7 desi films to watch if you’re a fan of Mission: Impossible:

Advertisement

1. Bang Bang!

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Bang Bang became one of the highest-grossing films of 2014, thanks to the commendable performance of the actors, the captivating storyline, and the nail-biting action. The Siddharth Anand directorial is an official remake of the 2010 American film, Knight and Day. While Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif lead the show, they are joined by Javed Jaffrey, Danny Denzongpa, Kanwaljit Singh, Deepti Naval, Vikram Gokhale, and Pavan Malhotra.

2. War

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another Hrithik Roshan marvel that showcases the actor in his best is War. It’s the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The 2019 action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, with Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. In the film, a secret agent goes rogue after a disappointing terrorist encounter. Later, another Indian RAW agent and the student of the former agent is sent to take him down.

Advertisement

3. Singham

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe kickstarted with the success of Singham back in 2011. While Ajay Devgn’s character Bajirao Singham is the face of this action film, it also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. With a strong box office response upon its release, the movie became a cult classic over the years. Singham was followed by its sequels: Singham Returns in 2014 and Singham Again in 2024.

4. Khakee

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Another action thriller that is a must-watch is Khakee. Released in 2004, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial showcases how a team of able Indian police officers risk their lives to escort an alleged terrorist to Mumbai. What was supposed to be a smooth sailing trip ends up becoming deadly when their own interfere in the mission. Led by Amitabh Bachchan, the critically acclaimed movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Advertisement

5. Sooryavanshi

Where to watch: Netflix

Another mass entertainer, directed by Rohit Shetty, is Sooryavanshi. This 2021 actioner is the fourth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe. Not Ajay Devgn, this time it is Akshay Kumar who is leading the action-drama. However, Ajay and Ranveer Singh do make cameo appearances as Singham and Simmba. The impressive ensemble cast also includes Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Singh, and Kumud Mishra.

6. Don 2: The King Is Back

Where to watch: Netflix

Talk about desi Mission: Impossible and Don 2: The King Is Back will always cross the minds of the Indian audience. In the sequel to Don: The Chase Begins Again, the don turns him in only to execute his plan to escape the prison and steal currency printing plates from a bank. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the 2011 action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Nawab Shah, Ally Khan, Sahil Shroff, and Kunal Kapoor.

Advertisement

7. Company

Where to watch: Zee5

Lastly, we have this 2002 crime thriller, helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. Company showcases how a small criminal teams up with a gangster to eliminate all their enemies and become the undisputed kings of Mumbai’s underworld. Written by Jaideep Sahni, it stars Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, Antara Mali, and Seema Biswas. The commercially successful movie was screened at multiple international festivals, making it a must-watch.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Which of these action thrillers have you already enjoyed? From Bang Bang to War, Singham and more, which of these Indian films have you already enjoyed? Let us know! Bang Bang War Singham Khakee Sooryavanshi Don 2 Company

ALSO READ: 5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar that received global recognition: The Buckingham Murders to Zwigato