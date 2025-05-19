Dakota Johnson Calls Working With Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal on Celine Song's Materialists 'Magical Time'

It was the first time Dakota Johnson had ever stepped on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. While she happens to be a big name, coming ahead with captivating releases, the star from Madame Web was recently seen being a part of the Splitsville screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

During the premiere of the aforementioned movie, she was asked a few things about her following projects, one of which happens to be Materialists. Talking to Deadline, Dakota Johnson was asked how she felt working with Celine Song on the film.

“Oh, God, that was really a magical, magical, magical time. Talk about not combative at all. We were of one mind. It was so beautiful, really, really beautiful,” the actress from Need for Speed stated to the outlet.

She then went on to add that because of Song’s background as a playwright, she happens to be very great at sharing the space with the artists.

"It almost felt like she was in the scenes with me," Dakota Johnson stated. Spilling the tea, the actress from Fifty Shades of Grey mentioned that during the movie's filming, Celine Song would be present right next to her in the shots; however, she was still out of the frame.

Calling Celine Song poetic, Dakota Johnson stated that the writing and filmmaking styles of the artist happen to be a “true real deal.”

Sharing her excitement, Johnson went on to add that she felt very lucky to be a part of Materialists, and that filming the outing in New York that too during the springtime, was another magical feeling.

Meanwhile, talking about her time with co-stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, Johnson called them “wonderful.”

“They’re both pretty funny dudes. They both really make me laugh,” said the Peanut Butter Falcon actress.

Materialists happens to be a romantic comedy focusing on the life of a young and ambitious New York City matchmaker who finds herself between the paths of her latest match and her imperfect ex.

