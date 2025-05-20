Diddy Choked and Physically Assaulted Cassie Ventura’s Friend Kerry Morgan in 2018; Paid Her 30,000 USD in Hush Money

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse and violence.

Sean "Diddy" Combs didn't just assault ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura but also her friend Kerry Morgan, according to her testimony on week 2 of his s*x trafficking federal trial. She took the stand on Monday and revealed that he choked her and hit her with a hanger in the R&B singer's Hollywood Hills, Calif., home in 2018. To ensure her silence, he then paid her USD 30,000.

Advertisement

"Cassie and I were listening to her music. She got up to go to the bathroom… He had come in; I guess he had a key, and she didn't know," Morgan, 39, said in the court, according to Page Six. "I was in the living room, and he came up from behind me and choked me. When I got up, he boomeranged a hanger at my head."

Morgan also revealed that Diddy demanded to know "who Ventura was cheating on him with." She recalled thinking, "He's going crazy. He's lost it."

When asked if she sustained any injuries from the attack, Morgan revealed that she suffered a concussion, felt dizzy, and vomited a few times.

She further told the prosecution that she was planning to file a lawsuit against Diddy because of the attack, but she later signed an NDA on Ventura's request. She was paid USD 30,000 instantly.

Morgan stopped talking to Ventura after she accused her of milking the incident and over exaggerating it. She never spoke to Ventura or Diddy afterwards.

Advertisement

During her testimony, she also recalled Diddy showing up at Ventura's home with a hammer after he assaulted the singer-model at the InterContinental Hotel IN 2016. Videos of the horrific assault have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Morgan said that she was terrified seeing Diddy's rage, and Ventura mostly looked numb. "I don't think she cared if he came in and killed her," Morgan said.

Ventura took the stand last week in the trial and shared how Diddy coerced her into "freak-offs," which involved male escorts and disgusting s*xual acts.

Diddy is facing several charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage During Las Vegas Concert: 'Sh*t, My Bra is Gonna Come Off...'