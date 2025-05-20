Tu Yaa Main: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer thriller to go on floors on THIS date

Ever since the teaser of Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming film Tu Yaa Main was dropped, cinephiles are eager to see how the actors perform in Bejoy Nambiar's thriller. Amid all the buzz, the latest update about the film has left viewers wanting more. According to reports, the actors will start filming for their first collab in the second week of June. Read on!

Advertisement

While the audience has seen Adarsh Gourav's acting talent in movies like The White Tiger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Superboys of Malegaon, and more, Shanaya Kapoor's skills are still hidden. Hence, the excitement around Tu Yaa Main is even greater. But fans will have to wait a little longer before this Bejoy Nambiar thriller is finally served to them.

Currently, the team is looking forward to kicking off the shoot of the movie by the second week of June 2025, stated a report by Hindustan Times. While talking to the publication, the Mom actor stated that he is truly thrilled to start working on this film, and the work on it has already begun.

Sharing more about the movie, Adarsh stated that it's a completely different genre from what he has done till now, and this is probably the reason why he was drawn to the project. In the same chat, Adarsh also spoke about joining hands with Bejoy Nambiar in his upcoming film. The young star, who originally hails from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, stated that Bejoy is a distinct cinematic voice.

Advertisement

Talking about his co-star Shanaya, Gourav admitted that sharing the screen with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter makes the project even more special. "I can't wait for audiences to experience what we're creating," he expressed.

As of now, the two actors have only shot the teaser of the film, which was released weeks ago. Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film will release on Valentine's Day 2026. In the movie, Adarsh and Shanaya will be playing social media influencers who bump into each other during a content-creation trip in the backwaters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey.

Are you looking forward to Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main? Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav are all set to start filming for Tu Yaa Main in June, 2025. Yes No

ALSO READ: Tu Yaa Main: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Navya Nanda are totally hyped for Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer