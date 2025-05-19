Tom Cruise Sings Praises of Ana de Armas Amid Dating Rumors; Calls Her 'Great Actress With Tremendous Ability'

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' public outings in London have been igniting dating rumors over the past few weeks. However, the two have maintained that they are working on a few projects together and there's nothing romantic between them. But whenever they get a chance to praise each other in interviews, they go all out to express their admiration.

During the New York City premiere of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning on Sunday, May 18, Cruise opened up about his thoughts on Armas' Ballerina. He told Extra, "(Ana is a) very, very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly."

In a candid conversation with Access Hollywood, he said, "Her ability is incredible. There's an actress who has dramatic chops, someone who's comedic, very, very talented. You see her in Ballerina, and you look at Keanu (Reeves) and her together ... just a great actress."

On Sunday, Cruise was in London to promote his latest film. When a reporter asked her to comment on Armas' upcoming John Wick spinoff film, he said, "I just saw the movie — it kicks a*s."

Armas recently confirmed that she is working on a few projects with Cruise. She said on Good Morning America, "We are definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but several projects with Doug Liman, Christopher McQuarrie, and, of course, Tom. And I'm very excited."

Cruise and Armas were first spotted together in London in February. At the time, her agents informed the media that the two were "discussing potential collaborations down the line."

Cruise also reportedly celebrated Armas' birthday in London. They were seen arriving in London via helicopter on March 14, along with Liman. According to Daily Mail, the pair was also papped leaving David Beckham's 50th birthday party in London on May 3.

