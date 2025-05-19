EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Here's what late Balasaheb Thackeray did when Abhijeet Sawant was labelled 'homeless'

Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of Indian Idol 1, recently had a lengthy chat with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush. While speaking to us, the talented singer recalled meeting the legendary politician Balasaheb Thackeray. He mentioned how once he was tagged as 'homeless' on one of the newspaper's front pages, after which Balasaheb called him to meet and even offered him a home to stay. Abhijeet recalled denying the offer.

While exclusively speaking to Hindi Rush, Abhijeet Sawant recalled living in BMC quarters with his family when a journalist visited them. He added, "Udar ek hai ki bahar notice lagi hui hai ki 'Ye building asurakshit hai. Aap apne bharose par reh rahe ho.' Aaj bhi jaaoge, aaj bhi voh building ke niche voh poster milegi. Building abhi bhi sahi hai. Voh aadmi voh padh ke upar aa gaya."

(There is a notice outside which reads, 'This building is not safe. You live on your risk.' Even if you go today, the poster will still be there. The building is still there. That man read that and came up).

Abhijeet revealed how the journalist then inquired about the poster he saw on the building after the interview. The singer mentioned that he informed the journalist that the notice is there, but they are planning to shift and had a brief discussion with him. Abhijeet said that he told the journalist that he is hunting for houses.

Watch Abhijeet Sawant's exclusive interview with Hindi Rush here-

The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame shared that the journalist then printed on his newspaper's front page that he was homeless. He shared, "Photo liya. Mumbai ka bada newspaper hai voh, aisa vaisa nahi. Front page chappa, 'Abhijeet Sawant Homeless.' (laughs)."

(He took a photo. It was Mumbai's prominent newspaper. On the front page, he printed, 'Abhijeet Sawant Homeless.').

Abhijeet disclosed that he won Indian Idol and had money to purchase a house, but as it was printed on the front page, Balasaheb Thackeray called him. He recalled, "Balasaheb Thackeray unhone muje ghar bhi offer kiya uske baad (Balasaheb Thackeray offered me a house after that)."

Further, he recalled that Balasaheb had called and asked him to come to his house. Abhijeet shared that when he reached Balasaheb's house, the politician told Sawant, "Aisa sab mai padha. Mera ek banda hai. Voh builder hai. Mai usko phone karega. Voh teko chaavi lake de dega. Tujha ghar. Rakh le tu."

(I read this. There is one man. He is a builder. I will call him. He will give you the key. It will be your house. Keep it).

Abhijeet recalled denying the offer as he had already booked a house and made an advance payment. He shared that he told Balasaheb Thackeray, "Sir, nahi. Maine liya hai. Advance booking kiya hai. Mai purane ghar isiliye reh rha hu kyuki muje pasand hai udar rehna."

(Sir, no. I have purchased a house. I did the advance booking. I live in the old house because I like living there).

Workwise, Abhijeet Sawant was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef as a contestant.

