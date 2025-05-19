What’s Next For Tom Cruise After End Of Mission: Impossible Franchise? Actor Updates on Top Gun And Days of Thunder Sequels

Tom Cruise has always been a great action star of the Hollywood film industry and maybe even of the world. While the actor has just come forth with his latest and last Mission: Impossible outing, there happens to be more to him. In case you might not know, Tom Cruise isn’t only known for his spy franchise but also the Air Force cult classic movie Top Gun, which seemingly is a part of his big plan for the future.

Talking to Australia’s Today, the Edge of Tomorrow actor teased his plan for the future and how Top Gun and even Days of Thunder are a part of it. The four-time Oscar winner recently stated that he is working on a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick and also a follow-up to the 1990 NASCAR film.

“Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what we could do and what’s possible,” the actor from Eyes Wide Shut stated. Further opening up about his plans, Tom Cruise stated that it took 35 years to plan Top Gun: Maverick.

“All of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick,” the War of the Worlds star added.

Talking about the entry that struck the audience with amazement, Top Gun: Maverick surpassed $1.4 billion worldwide, also earning an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

“There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film,” Tom Cruise further stated to the outlet.

Cruise then also mentioned that he has recently finished his work with Alejandro Iñárritu, which will be announced soon.

Talking about the unnamed movie, Cruise called it “an extraordinary experience,” adding that he is always working on projects with Christopher McQuarrie.

