Is Janhvi Kapoor ‘Cannes ready?’ Actress gives glimpse of her unique prep ahead of big debut at film festival: PIC

It’s a big moment in Janhvi Kapoor’s career as she gears up to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She has headed there for the premiere of her movie Homebound. Ahead of the special day, the actress gave a glimpse of her unique prep as she counted down to her red carpet appearance.

On May 19, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a ‘sweet’ post from the French Riviera. She posted a plate of her pancakes with “Cannes Ready? T-1 day” written on the plate in chocolate sauce.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s story!

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Karan Johar, and other members of Homebound team have also touched down in Cannes. They have been sharing glimpses from their experience. The movie is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who headed to Cannes ten years ago as well for his first film, Masaan.

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers, while Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is the executive producer.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her feelings about The Irishman director coming on board. On Instagram, she shared, “An honour beyond words. Thank you, @martinscorsese_, for guiding HOMEBOUND with the grace and insight of a true master. Your support means the world to us.”

The film is scheduled to premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section on May 21.

Many other Bollywood celebrities have already graced the prestigious event or are set to attend in the next few days. Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel recently stunned at the red carpet. Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and others are also expected to dazzle with their appearances. The closing ceremony of the film festival will be held on May 24.

Meanwhile, on the cinematic front, Janhvi Kapoor has some exciting films in her lineup. She is set to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari. Another rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, will mark her reunion with Varun Dhawan.

