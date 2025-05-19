After The Royals, Ishaan Khatter turns heads with hot fashion moments at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Our favorite Bollywood celebrities are all set to shine at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and we just can’t wait to see them. Among them is heartthrob Ishaan Khatter, who flew off for his red carpet debut and recently took to his social media to share pictures of himself exploring the city. He looked dashing in a casual outfits, and we can’t wait to decode it. So, let’s dive in!

Advertisement

Giving off effortless vacation vibes, Ishaan Khatter wore a white linen shirt with a loose silhouette. Showing off his well-built chest, the actor kept the top few buttons open. Channeling a relaxed vibe, he slightly rolled up his sleeves and let the collar fall back casually. Instead of tucking in the shirt for a formal touch, he wore it loose, pairing it with matching pants.

For the monochrome ensemble, the style icon paired his white linen shirt with matching pants. Walking confidently with one hand in his pocket, Ishaan gave perfect fashion inspo for men planning a getaway.

His hair was neatly gelled, with front curls falling slightly on his forehead. Adding to the cool factor, he shaded his eyes with sunglasses and wore a classic analog watch. He completed the look with black shoes.

In the second picture, Ishaan enjoyed a relaxed vibe, subtly showing off his physique in a beige fitted t-shirt. The shirt featured a round neckline with a V-cut front, and its sleeves were pushed up to the elbows. Adding a modern edge, he paired the fitted tee with black flared pants, cinched tightly at the waist with a belt.

Advertisement

His perfectly groomed hairstyle and beard added a clean, sharp touch—making all the girls fall head over heels for him once again.

Ishaan Khatter has finally arrived in Cannes, and we can’t wait to see the magic he’ll bring to the red carpet of the biggest film festival.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Korean actress Han So Hee stuns in lace-detailed black mini dress, proving she doesn’t do basic