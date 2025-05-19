Alice in Borderland Season 3: Is ITZY’s Yeji part of Tao Tsuchiya and Kento Yamazaki’s survival series? Netflix reveals

Alright, squad, listen up. There's been a lot of noise online claiming Yeji from ITZY is joining the cast of Tao Tsuchiya and Kento Yamazaki's Alice in Borderland Season 3. Spoiler alert: that's fake. K-pop idol Yeji is not part of the cast, so don't get played by those rumors.

Everyone's hyped to see what's next, but some sketchy posts are spreading false info that the K-pop idol would join the series. According to What's On Netflix, ITZY's Yeji has no role in Alice in Borderland Season 3. The rumor popped off from a Facebook page run by Gamurs Group, which posted the fake news and racked up 134,000 reactions and 2,000 comments before people caught on.

Advertisement

ITZY's Yeji's acting experience is limited to a tiny cameo as a backup dancer in the 2015 K-drama Twenty Again. This would've been her big acting debut on Netflix if it were true.

That said, Alice in Borderland Season 3 is definitely real and coming soon, directed by Shinsuke Sato, who's been smashing it with this live-action adaptation. The new season promises crazier games, higher stakes, and more jaw-dropping twists to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Netflix officially confirmed the new season, so get ready for more intense games and wild twists—but don't believe everything posted online, especially about Yeji joining.

For context, Alice in Borderland is a Japanese Netflix original series based on the manga by Haro Aso. The show’s been a massive hit, praised as one of the best manga-to-live-action adaptations Netflix has ever dropped. Fans have been buzzing nonstop about the third season, which is confirmed to drop soon.

Advertisement

Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya will be back in Alice in Borderland Season 3. Both actors will reprise their roles as Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi, respectively.

Stay woke, keep the hype real, and enjoy the season when it drops!