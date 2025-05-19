John Cena vs Randy Orton: The Final Chapter in a Legendary Rivalry

WWE brought a historic chapter to a close as John Cena put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025, in Orton's hometown of St. Louis. With more than two decades of their careers intertwined, this match of significance was the last between two of the greatest figures in company history.

The next chapter of this legendary rivalry started just a day after Cena wrote history at WrestleMania 41, outlasting Cody Rhodes to win a record-breaking 17th World Title. The next night on RAW, Orton stunned everyone by attacking Cena, reigniting their age-old feud. By week's end, the Backlash title match was officially announced, which streamed live in May 2025.

Cena and Orton's histories have been entwined from their initial days training with one another in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Through the 2000s and 2010s, they were stalwart adversaries in WWE, feuding in 21 singles bouts, including several brutal battles. Cena presently boasts a 13-8-1 record against Orton, i.e, 13 wins, 8 losses, and 1 draw.

The 17-time world champion revealed that his 25-year-old rivalry with Randy has ended forever. Cena confirmed that the two will never square off again.

He said, "On the WWE side, we're just taking them one at a time. We did our last one in St. Louis. I had my last match with Randy Orton, and that was pretty cool to call, kinda put a close on that 25-year rivalry. So, it's, you know, as every chapter happens, it's a different feeling for everyone."

John Cena exits as champion after pulling off a victory in Backlash 2025, which signifies the conclusion of an era, one of respect, intense competition, and wrestling superiority.

WWE Backlash streamed live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

