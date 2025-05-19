Agastya Nanda and Naomika Saran step out in the city together, but it’s their rumored romance that’s grabbing headlines

Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran and Agastya Nanda are the newest rumored lovebirds on the block. Yes, you read that right! Days after they were spotted outside a production house, sparking rumors of working together, their rumored romance is now making headlines.

On May 19, Naomika Saran and Agastya Nanda were again spotted in the city. In a video circulating online, the two were seen exiting the same venue, and their easy, breezy outing caught everyone’s attention.

However, this time, it’s their rumored relationship making the biggest headlines. Reports suggest the two are seeing each other. After exiting the venue, both star kids smiled and waved at the paparazzi. Notably, Naomika was also seen carrying a spiral notebook that appeared to be a script.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, several users reacted to the video, with many gushing over them. Many also wondered about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who was earlier linked to Nanda.

A user wrote, "Wah! Rajesh khanna or Amitabh Bachchan ke nattin or nati," another fan asked, "Kya matlab suhana kahan gai." A third confused user commented, "Rumoured ladylove ??? Or rumoured costar?" while one user wrote, "Oh so it’s not Suhana it’s now Naomika"

It is worth mentioning that Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan sparked link-up rumors after their debut film, The Archies, released in 2023. While they never addressed the speculation, they were often seen out for dinners with family and friends. Now, it seems the two have parted ways, and Agastya has found love with Naomika.

Just a few days ago, the star kids were spotted together exiting a production house, sparking fan speculation about a possible film collaboration. Although nothing is official, their outing has fueled excitement and rumors.

While Naomika is yet to make her industry debut, Agastya has Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis lined up for release.

