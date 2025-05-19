Was Kim Sae Ron’s audio informant never attacked by Kim Soo Hyun’s side? New claims question Garosero’s allegations

Speculations surrounding an alleged assault on the informant who provided the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s audio recording have been circulating. However, those claims have now been officially debunked.

The Consulate General of South Korea in New York has stepped forward to clarify the situation. They stated that no Korean citizen has been arrested or detained within their jurisdiction in connection with any such incident. This revelation casts serious doubts over the sensational claims that initially sparked widespread media attention and public concern.

On May 18, the consulate released a statement addressing the rumors. They began circulating following a press conference hosted by the YouTube-based outlet Garosero Institute and Bu Ji Seok. Bu is the attorney representing the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron. They had claimed that the informant who provided them with the alleged audio recording had recently been attacked.

The recording purportedly captured a private conversation involving Kim Sae Ron and contained sensitive information implicating actor Kim Soo Hyun. Many believe their claims implied that Kim Soo Hyun and his agency were somehow involved in the attack.

However, the South Korean consulate made it clear that no such case had been brought to their attention. Under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, any arrest or detainment of a Korean national abroad must be immediately reported to the appropriate consulate. The New York office confirmed that they had not received any notification from U.S. law enforcement agencies regarding such an incident.

In addition, speculation that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had opened a probe into the alleged assault was dismissed. The consulate clarified that they had no access to such information and emphasized that it was outside their purview. This further eroded the credibility of the original claims shared by Garosero.

Online, public reaction has been swift. Many netizens had already expressed doubts about the veracity of the informant attack story. They now believe the incident may have been fabricated or heavily exaggerated to drum up attention. Several commentators pointed out the lack of basic reporting protocols and verification, especially given the gravity of the accusations.

The situation stems from a press conference held on May 7. During the conference, an audio file was played in which a voice believed to be Kim Sae Ron’s discussed her alleged past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. In the conversation, she reportedly referred to engaging in a physical relationship with him while she was still in middle school.

Garosero justified the public release of the audio by claiming the informant who provided the clip had been violently attacked and needed protection. Yet with the consulate now firmly denying any record of such an incident, questions have arisen regarding the motivations behind releasing the tape and the legitimacy of the evidence.

While the dust has not yet settled on this scandal, the new clarification from the New York consulate is likely to shift the public narrative. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has yet to issue a direct response regarding this update.

