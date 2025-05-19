'She doesn't care if...': Rajkummar Rao is fan of Janhvi Kapoor's work ethics and his latest statement is proof

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor shared the screen in films like Roohi and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. During the shooting of the movies, their bond grew from being co-stars to industry friends. Hence, when Rao was asked to share his experience of working with Kapoor, he lauded her work ethic. Read on!

While talking to Instant Bollywood about his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao heaped praise on her work ethic. The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor told the publication that working with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter has been very good, and her commitment towards her work is very moving.

“She doesn’t care if she is unwell, she doesn’t care what’s happening in her personal life, if she is on set, she is giving her 100% to the character,” exclaimed Rao, adding that Jahnvi’s commitment to her craft is commendable. Having said that, the Stree 2 star also stated that the Mili actress has certainly grown as an actor a lot from her first film, Dhadak, to now. “There’s a lot of growth,” he concluded.

Well, Janhvi’s career graph certainly shows an upward spike with movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Currently, she is representing her film, Homebound, at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. The diva has touched down in France and is all set to make her debut at the global platform.

For the unknown, Homebound is helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Apart from Janhvi, it also features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa and is the festival’s official selection in the Un Certain Regard category. As for Rajkumar Rao, he will be next seen in the upcoming comic caper titled Bhool Chuk Maaf, with Wamiqa Gabbi. Unlike earlier, the movie is back on track for a theatrical release.

A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla, “The court has passed its order in the Maddock Films vs PVRInox Cinemas case. Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. Maddock Films plans to resume its marketing campaign from May 15.”

