Bradley Cooper-Gigi Hadid Planning to Get Married and Have Baby? Report Claims Actor is 'Ready to Settle'

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are madly in love with each other, and they could soon tie the knot and start a family, according to reports. They were first romantically linked in early October 2023.

The Hollywood actor is finally ready to settle down, according to sources quoted by Radar Online. If Hadid weren't sure about Cooper's intentions, she wouldn't have dragged the relationship on for this long, says the report.

The source told the outlet, "Gigi and Bradley are totally smitten. She sparked a lot of buzz by wearing a ring, but she hasn't confirmed whether they're engaged or married."

They added, "But it's pretty clear that's where she hopes things are heading – she wouldn't be this committed if Bradley wasn't on the same page."

When it comes to embracing parenthood, the source shared that they're both on board with having a baby but are not in a rush. "Gigi would prefer to tie the knot first, but starting a family together is definitely a big priority for her," the source told the outlet.

Both Hadid and Cooper have kids from previous relationships. While Hadid shares a four-year-old daughter, Khai, with singer Zayn Malik, Cooper has an eight-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with model Irina Shayk.

Since Lea is getting older, Cooper is keen on giving her a sibling, according to the report. "It's looking likely that he and Gigi will start trying for a baby in the near future," the source said.

Earlier, the outlet reported that while Hadid is ready to take their relationship to the next level, commitment-phobic Cooper might be apprehensive about popping the question. The report also claimed that Hadid is growing restless and may soon give him a marriage ultimatum.

Hadid and Cooper made their relationship Insta official earlier this month. In a post celebrating the supermodel's 30th birthday, she shared a snap showing a passionate kiss between the two.

The two met at a backyard birthday party for the child of a mutual friend.