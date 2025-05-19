The countdown for the arrival of the biggest Indian film of 2025 has begun, as Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr gear up for the epic face-off in the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2. Being the sixth film of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe curated by Aditya Chopra, War 2 is touted to be the film that shifts the palette of filmmaking in the universe, as the story-telling blends scale, style, and action, with intense drama and darker character undertones. As the teaser drops tomorrow, here are some exclusive details on this ambitious espionage, which marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir after the 2019 blockbuster, War.

A source shares, “War 2 is the most ambitious film of the YRF Spy Universe, which has been shot all across the globe over a period of 150 days. Ayan Mukerji took the film on floors in February 2024, and the film has sequences set in six different countries – Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India. Some of the moments have been shot at a set in Mumbai, whereas a major chunk of the film has been canned at real locations.” The source further informs about 6 to 7 days of song shoot remains, which is the epic dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

“The song shoot will happen in the end of June. Both Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr are excited to shoot for this one-of-its-kind musical face-off. It’s a peppy dance number composed by Pritam,” the source confirms, quick to add that the music album of War 2 has two songs. “One is picturized on Hrithik and NTR, whereas the other is a romantic number ft. Hrithik and Kiara. And both are chartbusters,” the source smiles. We hear that War 2 has six breath-taking action sequences – ranging from hand-to-hand combat, sword fights, mid-ocean action on the boats, car, and bike chases among others. “The edit work is going on in full swing, and the film is all set for an August 14, 2025 release. It features Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. like never before, as the film celebrates their heroics, and aura to the peak. It's a fight to the finish between two strong-headed men,” the source shares.

War 2 brings together two superstars – Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr – and features Kiara Advani as the female lead. “The expectations are humongous, as much like the Spy Genres, the rivalry is aided by a mission,” the source concludes. The action of War 2 is designed by Sunil Rodrigues, Spiro Razatos, and Se-Yeong Oh. The VFX work is done by YFX, whereas the teaser cut is designed in-house by YRF. While Hrithik Roshan takes charge as Agent Kabir after 6 years, NTR Jr. is the newest entrant to the world of War and YRF Spy Universe. All eyes on this epic face-off now, as the teaser drops tomorrow.

