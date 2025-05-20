What is the age gap between Vishal and Sai Dhanshika? Know here as they announce their marriage date

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika are all set to tie the knot on August 29, 2025. They made their relationship official during the pre-release event of their film Yogi Da on Monday. While fans are eagerly looking forward to their big day, many are curious about the age difference between the two. Well, we have the answer for you.

According to News18, Sai Dhanshika was born in Tamil Nadu on November 20, 1989, and is currently 35 years old. Meanwhile, Vishal was born on August 29, 1977, making him 47 years old. This means the couple has an age difference of 12 years.

Meanwhile, Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have known each other for nearly 15 years. However, the actress revealed at the pre-release event of her film that they started dating only recently. Although they had no plans to make their relationship official so soon, they decided to do so after reports about their marriage went viral.

"We initially thought that we would maintain our friendship in front of the media before the event began. But, after the report, we felt there was nothing to hide," she said.

Moreover, the two expressed their happiness about getting married on Vishal's birthday. They shared that it would mean a lot to them to tie the knot in the presence of their families on such a special day.

During the event, the Tamil actor also assured everyone that Sai Dhanshika would continue acting even after she gets married. "I promise you that she will act. She is a great talent. I do not want her talent to be confined," he added.

Vishal had once mentioned he would marry only after completing the Nadigar Sangam building. Now that construction is nearly done, he made the announcement.

Interestingly, Vishal is also preparing for his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2. The film is a sequel to the 2017 detective thriller Thupparivaalan, originally directed by Mysskin. After parting ways with Mysskin over budget issues, Vishal has taken over direction.

