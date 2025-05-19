Cannes 2025: Laapataa Ladies’ Chhaya Kadam reveals how debut at film festival helped her get past fear of wearing heels, western dresses

The Indian contingent has taken over the streets of France, proudly representing Indian cinema. Among them is ace actress Chhaya Kadam, who flew to Cannes 2025 with her Marathi-language movie, Snow Flower. In a recent interview, she stated that her debut at the festival last year helped her overcome the fear of wearing heels, western dresses, and more.

Back in 2024, Chhaya Kadam and the team of All We Imagine as Light went to the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the first time. As she flew to the global event for the second time this year, Kadam feels more confident and familiar with the city, the people, and the festival. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actress recalled how her debut at the event gave her wings and confidence.

"Cannes Film Festival ne mera boht confidence badha diya hai (Cannes Film Festival boasted my confidence)" stated the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress. She went on to add that not just as an actress, but in her personal life too, she has become confident.

She shared in Hindi, "Jiss jiss cheezon ka mujhey dar tha, ke ye mujhme kami hai, angrezi nhi aati hai, mai heels mein chal nhi paati hu, western kapde kabhi pehne nhi they. Ye sab cheezon ka jo darr thana, Cannes Film Festival ne pura nikaal diya. (All the things I was fearful of, like I don't know English or I can't walk in heels and wear western dresses, all the fears have gone, thanks to the Cannes Film Festival)."

Having said that, she expressed her gratitude to all the people associated with the festival for teaching her that, however she is, she is the best. Talking about All We Imagine as Light, the Payal Kapadia directorial was nominated for the Palme d'Or and won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. The movie also starred Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon.

Not just Chhaya, Payal also returned to the festival this year, but as a jury member. Apart from them, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, and Vishal Jethwa are also attending the event and representing their film, Homebound.

